H-E-B serves up its first NIL deal with UT Austin’s volleyball star

AUSTIN – H-E-B partnered with three-time NCAA volleyball champion and Texas Longhorn volleyball athlete Madisen “Madi” Skinner for the company’s first-ever Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal.

Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B’s group vice president of marketing and payments, said they have always believed in the power of community and the importance of nurturing local talent. He added that their partnership with Skinner wasn’t about aligning with a star athlete but about championing hard work, dedication, and a commitment to giving back that makes the state of Texas great.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Madi to the H-E-B family and can’t wait to see the positive impact we’ll make together,” Nathan said.

A longtime H-E-B fan, Skinner echoed Nathan’s thoughts, saying the new partnership aligns with her values of hard work, community service, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. She added that the grocery store has always been a big part of her family’s life.

“It has always been more than just a grocery store to us, and I have lots of fond childhood memories,” Skinner said. “To be their first NIL partner and to represent female college athletes is an absolute honor.”

To kick off her new NIL deal, Skinner and the company are hosting a charitable event at Del Valle ISD’s Popham Elementary School on Sept. 3.

Skinner will engage with young athletes, give out her favorite H-E-B items and present a $10,000 donation to Brighter Bites, a nonprofit whose mission is to fight childhood hunger in Texas.

Additionally, she will make appearances at H-E-B events on campus in Austin, which will be announced in the future.

Skinner has appeared in three commercials for H-E-B. Check them out below: