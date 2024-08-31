Driver suffers critical injuries following North Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver suffered critical injuries after his truck crossed a median and collided with another vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gold Canyon Road and Redland Road.

Authorities said the driver of a silver truck crossed the median and collided with another vehicle.

The crash caused the second vehicle to roll over before resting on a sidewalk.

SAPD said the driver of the silver truck was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over suffered minimal injuries, officers said.