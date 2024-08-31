Shell casings from shootings at JBSA-Lackland gate linked to separate shooting, BCSO says

Joseph Jimenez, left, and Elijah Martinez, right, were taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in an unrelated crime that happened on the same day of the shooting that took place outside of JBSA Lackland's training annex front gate.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office obtained evidence that connects two shootings that happened in front of JBSA-Lackland’s training annex front gate on Aug. 17 and a separate shooting later that day.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which compares ballistic evidence from violent crimes, connected shell casings from two bullets fired at a West Side apartment and shell casings found near JBSA-Lackland early that Saturday morning.

According to county documents, a BCSO deputy said that they received a “NIBIN hit from the shell casings recovered from BCSO 24-018409 (the West Side apartment shooting) that matched SAPD24178700 (the shootings outside JBSA-Lackland) where several military personnel had several rounds fired at their direction in which they believed was an automatic weapon” on Aug. 21.

The West Side apartment complex and JBSA-Lackland’s training annex front gate are separated by six miles.

Nearly 20 hours after the first of two shootings near JBSA-Lackland, BCSO responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Marbach Oaks, according to an arrest affidavit. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to the affidavit, Elijah Martinez, 19, was cleaning a weapon inside the apartment when his friend, 19-year-old Joseph Jimenez, asked Martinez if he could hold the weapon.

After taking the weapon, Jimenez racked the slide and pulled the trigger twice. One of the bullets struck a male victim who happened to be holding a 6-month-old child, documents show.

The male victim was later transported to a nearby hospital. The six-month-old was unharmed, the affidavit stated.

Following the Marbach Oaks shooting, Jimenez and Martinez were both arrested on separate charges.

Jimenez is facing a deadly conduct charge after he “recklessly pointed and discharged a loaded firearm at the direction of an infant child,” his arrest affidavit stated.

According to Martinez’s affidavit, Martinez has been charged with child endangerment.

At this time, a San Antonio police spokesperson told KSAT that it has yet to make any arrests in connection with the JBSA-Lackland shootings.

