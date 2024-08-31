Shell casings from shootings at JBSA-Lackland gate linked to separate shooting, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office obtained evidence that connects two shootings that happened in front of JBSA-Lackland’s training annex front gate on Aug. 17 and a separate shooting later that day.
The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), which compares ballistic evidence from violent crimes, connected shell casings from two bullets fired at a West Side apartment and shell casings found near JBSA-Lackland early that Saturday morning.
According to county documents, a BCSO deputy said that they received a “NIBIN hit from the shell casings recovered from BCSO 24-018409 (the West Side apartment shooting) that matched SAPD24178700 (the shootings outside JBSA-Lackland) where several military personnel had several rounds fired at their direction in which they believed was an automatic weapon” on Aug. 21.
The West Side apartment complex and JBSA-Lackland’s training annex front gate are separated by six miles.
Nearly 20 hours after the first of two shootings near JBSA-Lackland, BCSO responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Marbach Oaks, according to an arrest affidavit. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
According to the affidavit, Elijah Martinez, 19, was cleaning a weapon inside the apartment when his friend, 19-year-old Joseph Jimenez, asked Martinez if he could hold the weapon.
After taking the weapon, Jimenez racked the slide and pulled the trigger twice. One of the bullets struck a male victim who happened to be holding a 6-month-old child, documents show.
The male victim was later transported to a nearby hospital. The six-month-old was unharmed, the affidavit stated.
Following the Marbach Oaks shooting, Jimenez and Martinez were both arrested on separate charges.
Jimenez is facing a deadly conduct charge after he “recklessly pointed and discharged a loaded firearm at the direction of an infant child,” his arrest affidavit stated.
According to Martinez’s affidavit, Martinez has been charged with child endangerment.
At this time, a San Antonio police spokesperson told KSAT that it has yet to make any arrests in connection with the JBSA-Lackland shootings.
