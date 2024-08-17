82º
Multiple active shooters reported near JBSA-Lackland, base officials say

The base says its security officers returned fire to shooters at JBSA-Chapman Training Annex

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officials said its security officers returned fire on active shooters who attempted to gain entry through the main gate at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. San Antonio police officers have also arrived at the scene.

The base said the active shooters are not known to have any military affiliation.

Officials said the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex entry gate is now closed as an investigation into the shooting is underway. Traffic to the installation has also been redirected to a northern entry point on Ray Ellison Boulevard, base officials said.

It is not yet known what led up to base security officers firing at the shooters, how many shooters attempted entry to the training annex or if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

