BexarFest seeks more high schools to register for nonprofit initiative

BexarFest is looking for more high schools to sign up for an initiative that serves local nonprofits. Registration ends on Friday, Sept. 6.

SAN ANTONIO – BexarFest is calling on local high schools to register for a free initiative that helps nonprofits around San Antonio.

The BexarFest program pairs local nonprofits with high school multimedia teams. Once schools are paired with a nonprofit, they will work together for six months to provide free marketing assets for the organization that they can use to further their mission.

Recommended Videos

As of Tuesday, 20 schools registered, and 38 nonprofits need to be paired.

By participating in this program, students can further their multimedia skills and learn practical skills such as project management and community service.

High school teams will compete in major categories at the signature film festival at the end of the year.

Registration closes on Friday, Sept. 6.