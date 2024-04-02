That’s a wrap! 8th annual BexarFest announces winners

SAN ANTONIO – The 8th annual BexarFest celebrated another successful event Monday at the Tobin, putting the spotlight on multimedia high school students.

“Definitely exciting, a lot of nerves,” said the team from Judson Early College Academy.

The event is organized by TRL Productions, and this year they partnered with 19 high schools and 19 nonprofits. TRL Productions Board President Buddy Calvo says the experience is a win-win for everyone involved.

“Students get the experience they need to be working with real professional clients, and nonprofits get these marketing assets that they use to fulfill their mission, and in general, we’re introducing kids to a career path,” said Calvo.

The six-month project gave students real-world experience. Many we spoke to say the opportunity was eye-opening and simply a lot of fun.

“Going to film on-site somewhere because that’s not something we get to do in class a lot, so going out during the school day was really really fun; our teacher bought us canes shout-out to her,” said the Boerne Champion team

“I want to go into film, but now that I’ve done this compositional piece, I kind of feel maybe I want to do movie scoring, so it’s definitely broader my horizons both to what’s possible and what I’m capable of doing,” said a team member from Jusdon Early College Academy.

At the event, students celebrated their hard work in style with a red carpet hosted by KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey.

“It makes us feel a little bit like celebrities,” laughed the Stevens High School team.

“Tell me about the shades indoors; that’s a bold statement,” asked KSAT’s John Paul Barajas.

“My future is just that bright,” joked a team member.

Students were awarded for their films, including in categories that include Best Cinematography and Best Sound.

Win or lose, students have new material for their portfolios, and nonprofits have fresh videos to help promote the work they do in the community.

Full list of winners: