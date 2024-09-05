Transit funding, green initiatives could be bumped to make room for San Antonio’s new fire contract

San Antonio – A popular new contract for San Antonio firefighters and paramedics will require the City of San Antonio to find $27.7 million over the next three years - largely in the form of cuts.

Top city staff have proposed doing away with funding for VIA Metropolitan Transit and discretionary funds for new environmental projects to make room. They have also said a steeper fee increase for ambulance rides and better managing fire department overtime could help them make up the difference.

Recommended Videos

Negotiators with the city and the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association struck a tentative deal a little before midnight on Aug. 23, which included 21.3% worth of raises over the life of a three-year contract.

However, the $109.6 million price tag over the life of the contract is larger than the $81.9 million version city staff built into their initial budget proposals. So, while the contract seems likely to get council members’ stamp of approval, they will also need to approve how to make room for it.

In a Thursday memo to council members, City Manager Erik Walsh laid out a four-part plan to do that.

City memo by Mason on Scribd

VIA Funding (-$7.5M)

San Antonio has kicked money over to VIA Metropolitan Transit since FY 2018, generally about $10 million per year, to help the agency improve its bus service.

The city planned to cut that funding off once a new 1/8 cent sales tax kicks in January 2026. But now the city plans to wind it down sooner.

City staff call for $5 million being cut from the $10 million the city originally planned to send VIA in FY 2025. The $2.5 million contribution in FY 2026 would be eliminated entirely.

VIA is also planning two rapid bus lines through the city, but a spokesman for the transit agency said their plans would not be affected by the loss of $7.5 million in city funding.

REES Discretionary Projects (-$14.8M)

The city created a new Resiliency, Energy Efficiency, and Sustainability (REES) fund two years ago to help further the city’s SA Climate Ready Plan. The money has been used for pilot projects like a cool pavement program and grants for sustainability projects.

REES Fund projects already in the proposed FY 2025 budget would remain, city administrators say, including cool pavement, bus stop shade structures, HVAC upgrades at four resiliency hubs, and home weatherization funding. However, funding for “discretionary” projects in FY 2026 and FY 2027 would be cut.

The city will still tap the REES Fund for the Office of Sustainability, and current green initiatives could keep going if the city finds rolls them into regular department budgets.

Walsh said city policies also allow them to tap into extra CPS Energy revenue to fund REES Fund projects.

EMS Transport Fees (+$3.4M)

The FY 2025 budget proposal already included a plan to raise EMS Transport fees from $1,000 per ambulance ride to $1,250. A second hike to $1,500 was expected to hit in FY 2026.

Instead, the city wants to increase the fee all the way to $1,500 in FY 2025.

Fire Overtime (-$2M)

City officials say they spend about $33 million to $34 million each year in overtime costs at the San Antonio Fire Department.

During contract negotiations, the city had proposed changing how overtime was calculated, but it ultimately took that off the table.

However, the city is awaiting the results of an audit that city administrators think could still help them save about $1 million per year through better management practices.

Contract vote

The SAPFFA membership will vote on the contract Sept. 12-16.

The San Antonio City Council will vote on both the contract and the FY 2025 budget on Sept. 19.