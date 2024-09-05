‘You’re going to love it later’: San Antonio teen recounts life-changing scoliosis surgery

‘You might not like it now, but you’re going to love it later’: Local teen recounts life-changing scoliosis surgery

High school freshman Lily, 14, is 13 months post-scoliosis surgery and wants to help other kids know it’s OK to be scared, but you will get better.

“It’s a lot to handle, but at some point, you’re gonna get through it and it’s not going to be as bad as you think,” said Lily, who had her surgery at 13.

Lily was diagnosed with an 11-degree curvature in her spine at just five years old. She had scoliosis. The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Disease describes scoliosis as a sideways curve of the spine. Everyone has a natural curve in their spine, but sometimes that curve can turn into an “S” or “C” shape.

Dr. Elizabeth Magnabosco, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Christus Children’s Hospital, said the most common scoliosis they diagnose is idiopathic adolescent scoliosis. It is primarily seen in kids ages 10 to 15, with scoliosis more common in girls but can happen in boys.

“Every kid should be screened at their well-child checks. It’s actually mandated by the Texas State Health Department that we have to do these in schools,” Magnabosco said.

Girls are typically screened twice, once at 10 and again at 12 years old. Boys are usually screened just one time at the age of 13 or 14.

Lily was checked for spinal deformity due to her family’s history, as Lily’s older sister, Ava, also had scoliosis, and their mom wanted Lily to be checked as soon as possible.

As Lily got older and began to grow, doctors noticed the curve in her spine was worsening. She had to go through multiple braces and physical therapy to help stop it from spreading. Not stopping the curve can lead to major health problems in the future.

“They can have changes in their lung capacities when it gets real severe,” Magnabosco said.

One issue Lily had with the scoliosis was back spasms.

“This one time at the pool, I was in the deep end, and all of a sudden, my back started spasming, and I couldn’t breathe,” Lily said.

Lily’s mom, Holly Bain, knew her daughter needed help.

“It’s like the muscles are fighting. One side is elongated, and on one side, they’re shortened. The spasms can be a problem and cause a lot of pain,” Bain said.

Magnabosco and Bain wanted to do more X-rays on Lily’s back. When those came back, doctors noticed the curvature of her spine, which was now at a 56-degree angle.

“Dr. Magnabosco pointed out the numbers, and that’s when I realized I was going to have surgery, and I got kind of emotional,” Lily said.

Surgery is typically needed when the curve gets to 45 degrees or higher. The surgery is called a spinal fusion.

Lily was scared. Her older sister had to get scoliosis surgery on her back in 2020. Ava’s curve was worse than hers, and the surgery would be rough due to Ava needing a blood transfusion. Ava healed fine, but the trauma of the surgery still scarred the family.

Lily was scared of how surgery day would look for her. No matter her fears, the surgery needed to happen, and it did on July 21, 2023.

The surgery would last nearly five hours, and Lily would spend four nights in the hospital recovering. While in the hospital, she started physical therapy.

“I just wanted to do it really bad. I wanted to get out of the bed I was in for days,” Lily said.

Despite her concerns and the longing to get out of the hospital, both Lily and her mom said the team at Christus Children’s Hospital helped save her life.

“They know what they’re doing and she really got her life back,” Bain said.

As for Lily, she now plays lacrosse and runs track and cross country without any issues. She wants other kids who have to go through the same surgery to know that it is worth it.

“You might not like it now, but you’re going to love it later,” Lily said.

If you are worried your child might have scoliosis, here are the most common symptoms to look out for:

The top of the shoulders is uneven.

One shoulder blade is more visible than the other.

One hip appears higher than the other.

One side of the rib cage is higher than the other when bending forward.

If you notice any of these symptoms, call your local pediatrician.