Fort Sam Houston will continue hosting Veterans Day funeral ceremonies

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – After hearing feedback from veterans, a congressional relations source told KSAT 12 News that Veteran’s Affairs will continue to hold Veterans Day funeral ceremonies at Fort Sam Houston.

The source told KSAT that one of the VA’s top priorities is “to honor and remember our nation’s veterans” and that these events at Fort Sam Houston were crucial in their efforts to honor veterans.

The reversal came one day after the Express-News reported that Veterans Day funeral ceremonies would only be held at San Antonio National Ceremony instead of the cemetery and at Fort Sam Houston.