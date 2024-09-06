86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Fort Sam Houston will continue hosting Veterans Day funeral ceremonies

KSAT 12 obtained confirmation on the continuation from a congressional relations source

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Military, Fort Sam Houston, Veterans Day, San Antonio National Cemetery
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – After hearing feedback from veterans, a congressional relations source told KSAT 12 News that Veteran’s Affairs will continue to hold Veterans Day funeral ceremonies at Fort Sam Houston.

The source told KSAT that one of the VA’s top priorities is “to honor and remember our nation’s veterans” and that these events at Fort Sam Houston were crucial in their efforts to honor veterans.

Recommended Videos

The reversal came one day after the Express-News reported that Veterans Day funeral ceremonies would only be held at San Antonio National Ceremony instead of the cemetery and at Fort Sam Houston.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

email

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos