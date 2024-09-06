Loop 1604 to be closed at I-10 overnight Friday, Saturday on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers will need to be on the lookout for construction closures at the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange overnight Friday and Saturday.

According to TxDOT, the closures, which are part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, are needed for bridge construction and bent cap placement.

The closure is subject to change and modified as necessary. Law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.

Friday Night Closures (9 p.m. Friday thru 5 a.m. Saturday)

I-10 westbound collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange

I-10 westbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to La Cantera Parkway

I-10 eastbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the I-10 interchange

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp

All four cloverleaf ramps

Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 westbound exit ramp

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp

DETOUR INFORMATION

Loop 1604 WB and to I-10 WB

All travelers on Loop 1604 WB will exit onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Those looking to return to Loop 1604 WB will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB main lanes after Valero Way. Those looking to access I-10 WB will turn left onto the I-10 EB frontage road and follow it to utilize the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers can enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 EB and to I-10 WB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes and those looking to access I-10 WB will exit via the Vance Jackson Road exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Loop 1604 EB traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes at the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp. Those looking to access I-10 WB will follow signs for I-10 EB. Travelers will continue on the I-10 EB frontage road and utilize the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers can enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 WB Frontage Road South of Loop 1604 to the I-10 WB Main lanes

All travelers on the I-10 WB frontage road just south of Loop 1604 looking to enter the I-10 WB main lanes will follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and turn left at the signalized intersection onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will then turn left onto the I-10 EB frontage road and follow it to utilize the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers can enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 WB to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on I-10 WB looking to access Loop 1604 WB will take the frontage road exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the frontage road to Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

I-10 EB to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on the I-10 EB main lanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. I-10 EB travelers can re-enter the main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will take a left at the signalized intersection at the Loop 1604 interchange onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Saturday Night Closures (9 p.m. Saturday thru 5 a.m. Sunday)

I-10 westbound collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange

I-10 westbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to La Cantera Parkway

I-10 eastbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the I-10 interchange

All four cloverleaf ramps

Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 westbound exit ramp

DETOUR INFORMATION

Loop 1604 WB and to I-10 WB

All travelers on Loop 1604 WB will exit onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Those looking to return to Loop 1604 WB will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB main lanes after Valero Way. Those looking to access I-10 WB will turn left onto the I-10 EB frontage road and follow it to utilize the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers can enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 EB to I-10 WB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes looking to access I-10 WB will exit via the Vance Jackson Road exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, following signs for I-10 EB. Travelers will continue on the I-10 EB frontage road and utilize the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers can enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 WB Frontage Road South of Loop 1604 to the I-10 WB Main lanes

All travelers on the I-10 WB frontage road just south of Loop 1604 looking to enter the I-10 WB main lanes will follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and turn left at the signalized intersection onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will then turn left onto the I-10 EB frontage road and follow it to utilize the turnaround at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers can enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 EB and to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on the I-10 EB main lanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. I-10 EB travelers can re-enter the main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will take a left at the signalized intersection at the Loop 1604 interchange onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes using the first available entrance ramp.