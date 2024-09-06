Man stabbed several times inside North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times at a North Side apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at the Solara apartments in the 11700 block of Parliament, not far from Blanco Road.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was squatting in an unoccupied apartment when another man and woman broke in, stabbing the man several times in both the back and neck.

The victim managed to go to another apartment and get help and was taken to an area hospital.

So far, there is no word on any arrests. However, police say they’re searching homeless camps for the suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.