Search for shooting suspect underway after man critically injured on Northwest Side, police say

The man, who SAPD says is in his 40s or 50s, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Crime, Northwest Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is looking for a shooting suspect responsible for critically wounding a man on Saturday morning.

An SAPD Sergeant told KSAT that a man, either in his 40s or 50s, was sitting at a bus stop around 12:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Bandera Road where he was shot multiple times.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim in a small ditch. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The department said it does not yet know what led up to the shooting or have any information on a potential suspect.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

