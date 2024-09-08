Pedestrian dies after multiple vehicles hit him on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it is searching for the driver of a vehicle that may have hit a pedestrian who later died on Saturday night.

Police said the pedestrian was in the middle of a lane when he was struck by a white Jeep around 8:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Fredericksburg Road.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the white Jeep stopped their vehicle, remained on scene and cooperated with SAPD’s investigation, the department said.

At the scene, investigators later found several parts from a second unknown vehicle that may have struck the pedestrian before the white Jeep.

If arrested, authorities said the driver of the second vehicle will face a collision involving death charge.