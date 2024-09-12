Downtown San Antonio Missions stadium deal gets city council approval

Efforts to replace an aging Wolff Stadium could take backers outside the center city.

After several innings’ worth of public discussion, the San Antonio City Council gave the signal Thursday afternoon for a minor league baseball stadium project to round first base.

Council members voted 9-2 to approve the broad strokes of a deal with Bexar County, downtown developer Weston Urban, and the San Antonio Missions’ ownership group, known as Designated Bidders. The plan would create a $160 million stadium for the San Diego Padres’ AA-affilliate along San Pedro Creek in downtown San Antonio, which is slated to open in April 2028.

The deal relies on also developing the surrounding area, including the low-cost Soap Factory Apartments, whose residents have loudly opposed the project that would force them out in waves over the next five years.

The new tax revenue from surrounding development, which could include 1,500 new market-rate housing units, would go toward paying off the construction costs of the stadium, as would lease payments from the team, and a $2 ticket fee. The Missions ownership is also kicking in $34 million of equity and securing the debt with a line of credit.

The surrounding development, planned to go up in four phases over the next seven years, will not receive any public funding.

“On behalf of the 30 some odd owners of the San Antonio Missions, we’d like to express not only our gratitude, but our enthusiasm. We’ve spent the last two weeks doing two things, which is listening and leaning in,” Weston Urban CEO Randy Smith told council members.

Smith and fellow Weston Urban co-founder Graham Weston are also part of Designated Bidders.

Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) and Councilwoman Teri Castillo (D5) voted against the project after unsuccessfully trying to delay the vote over concerns about the displacement plan for Soap Factory residents.

Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia (D4) and Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda (D6) also joined the failed attempt to delay.

SOAP FACTORY SLIPS AWAY

The vote signals “game over” for the low-cost apartment complex, which a Weston Urban affiliate acquired last year. The complex consists of 381 units in three clusters of buildings at the intersection of North Santa Rosa Street and West Martin Street, which will be largely torn down over the next five years.

Though the apartments are technically market rate, they’re also cheaper than many other downtown options. Residents worried about seeing affordable downtown living slip out of their grasp had hoped the council would hold off on a vote.

Though plans for displaced residents has been beefed up in the two weeks since a special council meeting on Aug. 29, residents said they haven’t had a real seat at the table.

“The plan presented to us at 8 p.m. last night, just 13 hours before today’s conversation, was not well thought out, was hastily written, and doesn’t keep our best interests in mind, nor does it include our voices,” Soap Factory resident Sarah Hunnicutt told council members.

The displacement plan includes allowing residents to move into income-restricted apartments at another Weston Urban property downtown, getting them into apartments at Opportunity Home’s mixed-income properties across the city, and providing housing navigation help through the group Building Brighter Communities.

A last-minute addition to the plan includes Weston Urban and the city each providing $250,000 to help with $2,500 worth of moving costs, primarily for the first group of residents who would be forced out. The city plans to dip into a pot of COVID-relief dollars for its share, which raised some eyebrows.

The use of American Rescue Plan Act money “to put out a fire that this project created” was not innovative, Castillo said, and asked Weston Urban to also get money from the county.

SUPPORTERS

The residents were among dozens of people who spoke on the deal over the course of one hour and 45 minutes, including the business community, Soap Factory residents, baseball fans, the University of Texas at San Antonio president, and community groups.

City officials and supporters of the project call it a “home run,” pointing out that the team owners are local, the funding scheme protects the city, and argue that the project will revitalize that portion of downtown.

TIMELINE

The Missions’ current home at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium on the far West Side doesn’t meet the latest Major League Baseball standards.

Smith has said MLB gave the team an Oct. 15 deadline to get the broad terms of a deal for a new stadium settled.

A spokesman for Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said the deal had not yet been scheduled for a necessary county vote on the deal, though commissioners’ next meeting will be Oct. 8.

Weston Urban is also still negotiating with the San Antonio Independent School District to acquire a key piece of property.

You can see Thursday’s presentation below: