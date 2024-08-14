San Antonio Missions’ future downtown stadium must meet MLB player facility standards

Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. The Missions are in talks to get a new stadium in downtown.

SAN ANTONIO – Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium, the current home of the San Antonio Missions, does not meet Major League Baseball player facility standards for minor league team affiliates, according to the team’s owners.

MLB is concerned about the player’s clubhouse at Wolff Stadium. Officials want more lockers and bigger facilities for players and staff.

Recommended Videos

However, Wolff Stadium doesn’t have the extra space needed, so a new ballpark for the Missions is required.

A new stadium for the Missions would need improved batting cages, women’s locker rooms, larger clubhouses, office renovations, more storage, and increased seating.

Wolff Stadium currently has 6,200 fixed seats and a grass section in left field that can accommodate approximately 3,000 fans. The ballpark also has 14 luxury suites, a party pavilion, a Fiesta deck, and patio party areas on both sides. A video scoreboard was installed in the right field before the 2022 season.

The 1994-built ballpark also has two parking lots, a year-round open team store, and one elevator.

The newest Minor League Baseball stadiums offer better amenities for players and fans and meet the present-day MLB player facility standard.

Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, opened in 2020 and is in downtown Kannapolis. Its location is meant to attract businesses and new residents to the city’s heart. The stadium offers an experience tailored to fans’ and players’ preferences.

The $52 million state-of-the-art facility offers fixed seats, family picnic areas, loge boxes, an elevated Sky Lounge, eight suites, a 5,600-square-foot banquet space, a 20,000-square-foot playground for kids, and a public park. Not to mention, Atrium Health Ballpark has up-to-date batting cages, lockers, and facilities for players and staff.

Although the details of the Missions’ future stadium are still being developed, the proposed downtown San Antonio stadium, expected to be completed by 2028, would be used for 70 Missions games per year, college and high school tournaments, non-professional sporting events, festivals, special events, and other activities.

According to a letter sent to the MLB from Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the Missions would be in charge of the new stadiums’ design and construction. Additionally, Bexar County officials and the Missions would collaborate to develop a new public parking garage for the future ballpark.

The MLB has made it known that the health and wellness of minor-league players are vital to their growth, meaning the future downtown Missions stadium would need to meet the MLB player facility standard, or else it won’t be used for minor-league games.

San Antonians can likely expect a new state-of-the-art facility similar to those at the latest minor league ballparks nationwide.