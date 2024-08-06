Downtown baseball stadium for San Antonio Missions expected to open by 2028, letter to MLB says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions are expected to have a new ballpark built in downtown San Antonio by April 2028, according to a letter from Bexar County and the City of San Antonio to Major League Baseball.

In the letter dated July 22, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said they have been working with the Missions’ owners to develop a plan to build the stadium.

In November 2022, the team was purchased by a group led by former Rackspace CEO Graham Weston. Following the sale, the City of San Antonio approved a new lease for the team, which runs until 2031.

In April 2023, ownership partner Bob Cohen told KSAT that the MLB was OK with upgrades but wanted the team in a new stadium.

Last month, Bexar County commissioners authorized Sakai to write the letter.

According to the letter, the new stadium is part of the San Pedro Creek Park District Project and will have about 4,500 seats and a capacity for about 8,000 people. In comparison, Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, the Mission’s current ballpark, seats approximately 9,200 people with fixed seating and a grass section in left field.

Bexar County and the city plan to use funds from a bond distribution to build the stadium. The remaining debt will be paid through property tax increments within a reinvestment plan for Houston Street generated by the project.

According to the letter, the Missions will contribute their revenue toward the remaining debt through lease payments, ticket fees, and other forms of equity.

The stadium will be used for other tournaments, festivals, and special events in addition to 70 home Missions baseball games.

The Missions will design and build the stadium, and records show the team plans to work with Bexar County to build a parking garage.

Bexar County commissioners and San Antonio councilmembers still need to take several steps to advance the project’s development, including the expansion of Houston Street and providing annual payments to fund improvements.

Sakai and Nirenberg added that a decision should be made this fall.