Residents of the Soap Factory Apartments want guarantees in face of being forced out by baseball stadium project

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of the 381-unit Soap Factory Apartments worry that affordable housing will be out of their grasp if a downtown baseball stadium project forces them out as planned.

The three clusters of buildings at the intersection of North San Rosa Street and West Martin Street are not in the way of the new, proposed San Antonio Missions stadium itself, but rather the surrounding development that city officials and developers say is necessary to finance the project.

Current plans call for demolishing the complex in waves between October 2025 and September 2029.

San Antonio Missions downtown stadium development project. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

All 381 units at the Soap Factory are expected to be demolished between October 2025 and September 2029. (City of San Antonio)

Now, residents are hoping city council members will step up to the plate for them.

Residents say they’re planning a “community forum” Monday night at the complex with members of the Texas Organizing Project, council members, and representatives of the Soap Factory Apartments owner and the primary developer in the ballpark project, Weston Urban.

College students James Boscher and Brooklyn Ramos were among a group that attended a public comment session on Sep. 4 and invited council members to attend.

The couple moved into their apartment in late August but found out later that they may not be able to make it past their first nine-month lease. Their building is part of the first phase of planned demolitions in the fall of 2025.

Boscher and Ramos told KSAT they don’t expect to be able to stop the project, but they want guaranteed housing in the area at similar rates and monetary assistance for moving.

The couple says their base rent for a 360-square-foot studio apartment is $687. Even with amenities like trash, pest control, water, and electricity, they say it adds up to less than $800.

“But I just hope that we can get real genuine assistance because, again, we need the same rates,” Boscher said. “We can’t just be moved and have their rates skyrocket.”

Ramos said she would prefer the apartments stay standing, but the guaranteed housing and monetary assistance are more realistic.

“I think us being moved and the building of the stadium is just a bigger problem that San Antonio has been facing. It’s plain old gentrification,” she said.

On Aug. 14, the City of San Antonio laid out a joint plan with Bexar County and the San Antonio Missions to fund a 4,500-seat, $160 million ballpark along San Pedro Creek. The plan relies heavily on surrounding development, creating new tax revenue that can pay off the costs of construction.

Randy Smith and Graham Weston, the co-founders of downtown developer Weston Urban, are also part of the Missions’ ownership group, Designated Bidders. Smith is both the CEO of Weston Urban and a member of the Missions’ board of directors.

A Weston Urban-linked entity, And I Cannot Lye, acquired the Soap Factory in 2023.

Though the complex is technically all market-rate housing, Smith says it’s actually priced above the market as a whole, and the apartments are cheap for downtown.

The Soap Factory’s website in late August listed rent for studio apartments as low as $682, one-bedrooms starting at $765, and two-bedrooms starting at $1,245.

Meanwhile, the average rent for downtown is $1,590, according to the website Rent Cafe.

A proposed term sheet between the team’s owners, Weston Urban, the city, and the county includes a relocation plan for residents.

Those pushed out in the earlier development phases would have the option of moving into other Soap Factory units, and those would also eventually be demolished.

Residents would also be offered spots at the Continental Block, another Weston Urban complex that’s expected to be finished in late 2025 or early 2026. The building includes 145 income-restricted units.

Under the plan, the group Building Brighter Communities would provide “housing navigation” help to residents who don’t want to move into the Continental.

“(The) bottom line is our plan over the next five to seven years is to treat our residents the way we would like to be treated,” Smith told council members at an Aug. 29 meeting.

Concern for Soap Factory residents was one reason the Sept. 5 city council vote on the ballpark deal was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Smith said Major League Baseball had given the team an Oct. 15 deadline to settle the broad terms of a deal for a new stadium.