Suspected burglar shot by homeowner on Southeast side

Suspect was found with gunshot wounds nearby and taken into custody by authorities.

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Police Lights and Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

San Antonio – A suspected home burglar was arrested and transported to a hospital after a homeowner shot him Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, where officers were dispatched for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a homeowner who told them that he had shot at a suspected home burglar, a preliminary police report said.

Officers searched the area for the man, but couldn’t find him. It wasn’t until police received a call from a man nearby in a detached garage in the 1400 block of Vanderbilt Street that he told them that he was shot on Hicks Avenue.

The suspect would be taken into custody and transported to a hospital for his apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening. At this time, it’s unknown if the homeowner or suspect is facing any charges.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

