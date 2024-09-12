Suspected burglar shot by homeowner on Southeast side

San Antonio – A suspected home burglar was arrested and transported to a hospital after a homeowner shot him Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, where officers were dispatched for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a homeowner who told them that he had shot at a suspected home burglar, a preliminary police report said.

Officers searched the area for the man, but couldn’t find him. It wasn’t until police received a call from a man nearby in a detached garage in the 1400 block of Vanderbilt Street that he told them that he was shot on Hicks Avenue.

The suspect would be taken into custody and transported to a hospital for his apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said his injuries are non-life-threatening. At this time, it’s unknown if the homeowner or suspect is facing any charges.