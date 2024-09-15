Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers life-threatening injuries after attempting to cross Interstate 37

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after a driver hit them along Interstate 37 on Saturday afternoon, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on I-37 southbound near Southeast Military Drive.

Authorities said the driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling southbound in one lane while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver told police that they saw the pedestrian standing on the side of the interstate in an attempt to cross it.

The driver said the pedestrian tried to run in front of a different car in a different lane before colliding with the Ford Explorer.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers shut down I-37 on Saturday as they began their investigation. They later reopened the interstate on Saturday night.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with San Antonio police’s investigation.

SAPD said it does not expect to file charges against the driver.

