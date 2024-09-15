SAPD says man who held woman against her will shoots, kills himself

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man armed with a gun held a woman against her will before taking his own life.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Gateway Residences at Port San Antonio apartments in the 500 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard.

An SAPD officer told KSAT that a woman called the police crying and saying that she wanted to go to a hospital.

The woman later told police that she was being held against her will by her boyfriend, who was armed with a gun.

Officers said they were able to rescue the woman before beginning negotiations with her boyfriend.

During its negotiation with the woman’s boyfriend, SAPD said the man agreed to come out and surrender to officers.

When he did, police said he still had the weapon. Officers said they attempted to talk the man down, but he shot himself.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. SAPD said none of their officers discharged their weapons.

After the woman was checked out by emergency personnel, authorities said she did not suffer any serious injuries. She is also cooperating with SAPD’s investigation.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 703-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.