South San neighborhood lacks libraries, community centers

SAN ANTONIO – Within the boundaries of the South San neighborhood, residents want to thrive.

One of the biggest concerns they have is the lack of community centers. Residents told KSAT they want to be connected to resources that could teach them basic skills, like learning how to buy a house or manage money.

There’s only one community center within the neighborhood’s boundaries — the South San Community Center at 2031 Quintana Road.

The facility has a gym and Wi-Fi, but its hours are limited.

South San resident April Monterrosa said the community wants and needs more.

“We need more community resources in this area, definitely, especially for our elderly,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of food distribution and things like that and this would be a perfect spot for things like that.”

Neighbors believe having more facilities could help keep kids out of trouble, as they give them something to do.

The neighborhood also lacks libraries within its boundaries. The closest ones are the Pan American Library at 1122 W. Pyron Ave. and the Cortez Library at 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Both are across Interstate 35, making it harder for pedestrians living in South San to access them.