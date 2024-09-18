98º
More than a dozen salvage yards, tire shops squeezed into South San community

Residents believe a new city task force can address their public health concerns

Avery Everett, Reporter

Tags: Know My Neighborhood, South San, South Side, San Antonio, Quintana, Salvage Yards, Recycling, Trash, Health
More than a dozen salvage yards, tire shops squeezed into South San community (Henry Keller, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Stories of big fires, black smoke and troubled breathing are shared across the South San neighborhood.

For almost a year, KSAT 12 has reported community health concerns about salvage yards, recycling centers and tire shops.

In the South San and Quintana neighborhoods, more than a dozen of these facilities are packed in tight.

This map shows Metal Recycling Entities and Used Automotive Parts Recyclers in San Antonio. A majority are in District 4 and District 5. (Courtesy the city of San Antonio)

This summer, the city has created a task force to review and update two city codes. The team will review Chapter 11 Fire Prevention and Chapter 16 Licenses and Business Regulations.

Earlier this month, nine industry representatives and nine community members were announced for the board.

One of them is South San resident Debra Ponce. Ponce, who said the task force is long overdue, remains hopeful.

“They’re taking a step in the right direction,” Ponce said. “That’s what’s most important is connecting the community with city officials and the industry themselves.”

The task force’s deadline to provide recommendations to the city on these codes is set for early 2025.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

