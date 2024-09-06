City releases businesses, community members selected to review salvage yard codes

Nine industry representatives and nine community members will review two San Antonio city codes.

SAN ANTONIO – The city has created a task force to review and update two city codes related to recycling yards.

On Friday, the Metal Recycling Entities and Used Automotive Parts Recyclers Code Update SASpeakUp page posted a list of nine industry representatives and nine community members. This team will review Chapter 11 Fire Prevention and Chapter 16 Licenses and Business Regulations.

The industry representatives are listed as:

Allen Swayze with CMC Recycling

James Michalec with Great Northwest Recycling

Jennifer Jackson with Longhorn Recycling, LP

Mary “Jordan” Vexler with Monterrey Iron & Meta l

Christina Ramirez with Pam Metal Recycling

Marwan “Marvin” Hassanieh with Allied American Auto Parts

Lloyd Welty with Pick-N-Pull, Inc.

Victor Rodriguez with Progressive Auto Parts

Dan Snyder with Wrench A Part

The community members are listed as:

Dr. Leanne S. Fawkes as a District 1 Appointee

Eric Alvarado as a District 2 Appointee

Debra Ponce as a District 4 Appointee

Andy Castillo as a District 5 Appointee

Jonathan Bunting as a District 6 Appointee

Dr. Gimeno Ruiz de Porras as a District 1 at Large Appointee

Al Rocha as a District 5 at Large Appointee

Ana Sandoval as a District 7 at Large Appointee

Dr. Esteban Lopez Ochoa as a District 10 at Large Appointee

Per a presentation shown during the Planning and Community Development Committee meeting earlier this summer, the task force will focus on the following areas when reviewing those two city codes:

Timeline and process for issuing and resolving citations

Fines for recurring violations

Identifying a threshold for triggering heavier enforcement mechanisms until violations and citations are resolved

The task force will likely have meetings through January 2025. The city said the committee will be expected to provide its recommendations to the Planning and Community Development Committee in February 2025.