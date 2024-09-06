93º
City releases businesses, community members selected to review salvage yard codes

Nine industry representatives and nine community members will review two San Antonio city codes.

Avery Everett, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The city has created a task force to review and update two city codes related to recycling yards.

On Friday, the Metal Recycling Entities and Used Automotive Parts Recyclers Code Update SASpeakUp page posted a list of nine industry representatives and nine community members. This team will review Chapter 11 Fire Prevention and Chapter 16 Licenses and Business Regulations.

The industry representatives are listed as:

  • Allen Swayze with CMC Recycling
  • James Michalec with Great Northwest Recycling
  • Jennifer Jackson with Longhorn Recycling, LP
  • Mary “Jordan” Vexler with Monterrey Iron & Metal
  • Christina Ramirez with Pam Metal Recycling
  • Marwan “Marvin” Hassanieh with Allied American Auto Parts
  • Lloyd Welty with Pick-N-Pull, Inc.
  • Victor Rodriguez with Progressive Auto Parts
  • Dan Snyder with Wrench A Part

The community members are listed as:

  • Dr. Leanne S. Fawkes as a District 1 Appointee
  • Eric Alvarado as a District 2 Appointee
  • Debra Ponce as a District 4 Appointee
  • Andy Castillo as a District 5 Appointee
  • Jonathan Bunting as a District 6 Appointee
  • Dr. Gimeno Ruiz de Porras as a District 1 at Large Appointee
  • Al Rocha as a District 5 at Large Appointee
  • Ana Sandoval as a District 7 at Large Appointee
  • Dr. Esteban Lopez Ochoa as a District 10 at Large Appointee

Per a presentation shown during the Planning and Community Development Committee meeting earlier this summer, the task force will focus on the following areas when reviewing those two city codes:

  • Timeline and process for issuing and resolving citations
  • Fines for recurring violations
  • Identifying a threshold for triggering heavier enforcement mechanisms until violations and citations are resolved

The task force will likely have meetings through January 2025. The city said the committee will be expected to provide its recommendations to the Planning and Community Development Committee in February 2025.

