City approves committee to change codes for recycling yards in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The city will soon create a task force to review and update two city codes related to recycling yards.

San Antonio’s Planning and Community Development Committee approved the creation of a team to recommend changes to Chapter 11 Fire Prevention and Chapter 16 Licenses and Business Regulations. This comes after months of widespread community concern over the safety of Used Automotive Recycling Parts Recyclers (UAPRs) and Metal Recycling Entities (MREs) in the city of San Antonio.

KSAT started investigating these two city codes late last year when neighbors reported concerns about Monterrey Iron and Metal on Frio City Road. Multiple code violations nearly prompted the city to revoke Monterrey’s recycling license. The company is now in compliance.

In response to her community’s outcry, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo filed the Council Consideration Request (CCR), asking for the creation of this committee in November 2023.

“I am grateful to see this policy request move to the next phase to appoint people to the committee to review the current code and develop tangible solutions,” Castillo said in a news release. “Ultimately, this is about protecting our residents and ensuring that compliance is at the forefront for these vital businesses.”

Per a presentation shown during the Planning and Community Development Committee meeting on Thursday, the task force will focus on the following areas when reviewing those two city codes:

Timeline and process for issuing and resolving citations

Fines for recurring violations

Identifying a threshold for triggering heavier enforcement mechanisms until violations and citations are resolved

The city said the ad hoc committee will consist of community members, industry experts, neighborhood associations and city staff.

The task force will likely be prepared and created in July of this year, with meetings through January 2025. The city said the committee will be expected to provide its recommendations to the Planning and Community Development Committee in February 2025.