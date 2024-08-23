San Antonio salvage yard completes six-month code compliance agreement

Monterrey Iron & Metal signed this agreement after the city initiated a revocation process for the facility's license to recycle.

SAN ANTONIO – The city says a salvage yard on the Southwest Side with a history of code violations is in the clear of losing its license after staying in compliance for six months.

Monterrey Iron & Metal signed a code compliance agreement with the city in February. That agreement suspended the revocation process that was in place to remove the facility’s license to recycle.

What was the reason that process was in place? Multiple code violations.

KSAT has been following this story since neighbors first voiced concerns about the recycling center on Frio City Road last year. This spring, the Development Services Department (DSD) sent KSAT nearly 30 affidavits detailing code violations Monterrey had.

The city says it has inspected Monterrey on a weekly basis, and the facility has stayed in compliance throughout. A spokesperson for the DSD said a code enforcement officer inspected Monterrey most recently on Wednesday. Aug. 21.

Jordan Vexler, the CEO of Monterrey Iron & Metal, said they’re proud to reach this point.

“We pride ourselves on our longstanding reputation for running an operation that is compliant, responsible, safe and environmentally conscious,” Vexler said. “It is the core of who we are and will continue to be.”

The DSD spokesperson says inspections for Monterrey will now reset and follow normal city procedures.