South San’s pride drives neighborhood resilience

SAN ANTONIO – The sounds of the South San neighborhood may be as recognizable as the sights. One sound is constant: The roar of giant jet engines, the monster military aircraft that take off and land at what used to be Kelly Air Force Base. Even though Kelly closed 24 years ago, its presence still shapes South San.

The now-Port San Antonio campus borders one side of this area that has been home to generations.

The South San Bobcat pride is evident in the names of businesses that line its streets and in the hearts of the people who live here. But pride doesn’t always equal prosperity.

In this episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” we explore the good, the bad and the frustrating of South San. In this community, progress is measured in sidewalks and curbs, not necessarily parks and community centers.

People who call South San home say it is both a hidden gem and an overlooked area. Once its own city, South San is looking at a proud history, and what neighbors hope is a promising future. In this episode of “Know My Neighborhood,” KSAT explores Pride and Perseverance in the South San neighborhood.