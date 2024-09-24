90º
KSAT takes you inside Brack TV studios as students get hands-on training for film and media careers

Brack magnet program is called Eagle News Network

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – For years, Brackenridge High School has been molding the minds of students interested in a career in journalism, film, editing and production.

The Brackenridge Media Film Institute Magnet Program allows students to get hands-on experience with equipment from cameras to the teleprompter, a digital lab and a state-of-the-art TV studio where they produce Brack TV.

In an effort to showcase students’ skills, the Brack MFI program is returning to this year’s BexarFest.

Brackenridge was paired up with the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition for this year’s event.

KSAT’s RJ Marquez spoke to students at the Brack MFI program about their goals in film and media, and being a part of the Eagle News Network. Watch their interviews in the video player above.

