San Antonio police officer dragged across Northwest Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a 41-year-old man for dragging an officer across a parking lot after a robbery on the Northwest Side.

The officer and another police officer, both in full uniform, drove to a QT convenience store near the 1000 block of Huebner Road around 10 p.m. Monday. An employee ran out of the store and told them a man had just stolen beer and was in a blue 2022 Ford Mustang.

Recommended Videos

One of the officers approached the stopped vehicle and opened the driver’s side door. When the officer identified himself, the suspect began driving away, with the officer still holding onto the door, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The man continued driving across the parking lot with the officer hanging onto the door before stopping, police said. The officer sustained minor injuries.

The man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, a first-degree felony.

Additional charges include evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and theft of less than $2,500, enhanced to a Class A misdemeanor.