Man killed after being run over by neighbor on North Side, SAPD says

San Antonio police say suspect may face murder charges

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Man run over, killed by neighbor on Northwest Side (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s is dead after being run over by a neighbor early Monday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The man exited his home near Big Meadows and Putman Farm streets, just east of Interstate 10, around 1:45 a.m. A woman, also in her 60s and who lives across the street, drove over him in a driveway, police said.

The woman was taken into custody and may face murder charges, according to police. Officers at the scene said the man and the woman had been feuding for years.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

