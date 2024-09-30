Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for deadly wrong-way crash

SAN ANTONIO – A driver accused of crashing into another car, killing one person, and injuring two children while he was drunk was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Per a plea deal on Monday, Christopher James Davila, 39, was convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

Additionally, Davila received a 10-year prison sentence for evading arrest stemming from a 2022 incident, which will run concurrently with the intoxication manslaughter sentence, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The fatal crash happened around 1 a.m. on May 29, 2023, along the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West near State Highway 211, outside Loop 1604.

Christopher James Davila, 39, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old, and two counts of injury to a child with bodily injury-reckless after the crash.

Davila was driving a pickup truck with two children inside and was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, when his truck hit a sedan head-on, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the sedan, Darion Jude Hendrick-Escobedo, 22, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Hendrick-Escobedo was returning home from fishing when his vehicle was hit by Davila’s three minutes away from his home, according to officials.

Davila and his two young passengers were also taken to a hospital. Davila was treated for multiple serious injuries before he was booked into Bexar County Jail, deputies said. The children suffered minor injuries and were released.

