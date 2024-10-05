SAPD shoots pit bull after dog attacks owner, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers responded to a dog attack involving a pit bull and its owner Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to a home just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fulton Street. When they arrived, officers said they found a dog, a pit bull, attacking its owner on the ground outside the residence.

Officers said they attempted to pry the dog away from its owner but could not do so.

An SAPD officer pulled out a weapon and shot the pit bull once in its back, authorities said.

When the dog was shot, officers said they were able to pull the owner away for medical personnel to begin attending to the owner’s injuries.

An SAPD officer told KSAT that it was unclear if the pit bull would survive the gunshot wound. Officers said they asked the owner for permission to put the dog down.

According to police, the owner gave their consent to SAPD, who then shot the dog a second time.

Officials said the owner was taken to a local hospital with multiple serious injuries to their arms and legs. The owner’s injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

An Animal Care Services vehicle arrived at the residence to pick up the pit bull.

It is unclear if the pit bull had any known previous attacks or what led up to the dog attack.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com as more information becomes available.