Local News

SAPD arrests 4 Tren de Aragua members in gang bust in North Side apartment complex

SAPD says one person is a confirmed gang enforcer; 15 additional people were arrested

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Tren De Aragua, North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Four Tren de Aragua gang members are in custody after a gang bust by multiple local, state, and federal agencies on Saturday, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The San Antonio Police Department held a press conference just after 11 a.m. after clearing nearly 300 apartment units in a complex on the 10300 block of Sahara Drive.

SAPD Chief McManus said in the press conference that complaints were made for human trafficking, narcotic violations, and threats to apartment employees at the North Side apartment complex.

A total of 19 people were arrested, including one gang enforcer and four Tren de Aragua gang members.

“We assure the community and members of the public that we are committed to their safety, and we are on top of this TDA issue that has seems to have become very public lately,” McManus said.

McManus said this is the first spot they have done a Tren de Aragua gang bust, but authorities are planning to go to other locations.

“We’re on to you, we’re coming for you, and we know where you are,” McManus said.

McManus said most of the Tren de Aragua gang members are known to wear red and can be identified by specific gang tattoos.

There is no threat to the public at this time, McManus said.

SAPD, the Texas anti-gang unit, the Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are investigating this case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

About the Authors
Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

