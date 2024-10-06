Skip to main content
Local News

Body found on golf cart near North Side park, SAPD says

Park police officer patrolling Walker Ranch Park found the man’s concealed body

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: SAPD, North Side, Crime
Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a park police officer found a man’s body concealed on a golf cart along a trail.

The man’s body was found at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the Walker Ranch Park in the 12600 block of West Ave. on the North Side.

A preliminary report from SAPD stated a park police officer was patrolling the North Salado Creek Greenway System behind the park when they noticed an object in a wooded area.

The officer found a golf cart wedged into some shrubbery. The passenger’s seat was holding a man’s body covered in some carpet or tarp.

Police said the man was 20 to 30 years old. His name and cause of death were not released.

Foul play may be involved, police said.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

