Body found on golf cart near North Side park, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a park police officer found a man’s body concealed on a golf cart along a trail.

The man’s body was found at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the Walker Ranch Park in the 12600 block of West Ave. on the North Side.

A preliminary report from SAPD stated a park police officer was patrolling the North Salado Creek Greenway System behind the park when they noticed an object in a wooded area.

The officer found a golf cart wedged into some shrubbery. The passenger’s seat was holding a man’s body covered in some carpet or tarp.

Police said the man was 20 to 30 years old. His name and cause of death were not released.

Foul play may be involved, police said.