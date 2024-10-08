Homeowner alerted by security system shoots at two suspected vehicle burglars, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspected burglars in an apartment garage were shot by a homeowner who was tipped by a security system, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Westover Hills, not far from Highway 151 on the far West Side.

According to San Antonio police, a man received a notification from a security monitoring system that someone was tampering with his vehicle.

The homeowner, armed with an AK-style rifle, and his wife, who was also armed, then entered their garage and encountered two suspects, one armed, coming around from behind their vehicle, police said.

The homeowner fired a shot toward the pair, who then fled in a vehicle.

Police said after they arrived at the complex, a man was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. The man was later transported to another hospital.

Investigators are working to determine if the injured man is connected to the incident at the apartment complex. The man matches the description of the alleged suspect, according to police, but he is not cooperating with investigators.

SAPD did not indicate if any charges were pending or if the homeowners’ vehicle was damaged. The condition of the man who was shot is not known.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.