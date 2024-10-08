Skip to main content
Ultralight aircraft pilot hospitalized after crashing in Schertz

Injuries were not life-threatening, police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A pilot was hospitalized after an ultralight aircraft crash at the Kitty Hawk Ultralight Field in Schertz, according to police.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 20100 block of FM 2252 when the aircraft was engaged in a standard flight.

Schertz police said the ultralight aircraft experienced a loss of altitude.

Emergency responders aided the pilot when they arrived, and the pilot was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the crash and will investigate further, according to Schertz police.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

