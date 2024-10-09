Dashcam footage shows off-duty BCSO deputy clinging to roof of moving car

SAN ANTONIO – Dash camera footage shows an off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy clinging onto a vehicle that had struck him.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Oct. 3 at St. Matthew Catholic School in the 10700 block of Wurzbach Road.

BCSO seeks tips from the public to find the suspect, 27-year-old Adrian David Arellano, who is accused of striking the off-duty deputy and fleeing from law enforcement.

The collision caused the deputy to fall on top of the vehicle, where he held on as Arellano continued to drive, deputies said.

BCSO said a bystander inside another vehicle witnessed the incident and decided to drive in front of Arellano to prevent him from moving forward.

Arellano stopped the vehicle he was driving, but the deputy fell off and suffered a broken foot, along with head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said Arellano fled from the scene afterward.