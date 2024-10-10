Caught on camera: Witness video shows moments a Bexar County deputy shot, killed a man on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A newly obtained video from a KSAT viewer shows the moments when a Bexar County deputy fatally shot a man following a high-speed chase on the West Side.

The man’s family identified him as 43-year-old Roman Urbano Jr.

Urbano Jr.’s daughter, who requested to remain anonymous, is seeking justice for her father.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Javier Salazar said Tuesday that Urbano Jr. was a “fleeing felon” and a “known wanted fugitive.”

“(He’s a) documented gang member who had several outstanding warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle as well as some weapons-related charges,” Salazar said.

Urbano Jr.’s daughter said her father was a good person, and that he served time in prison, but she didn’t know about any gang affiliation.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It was just unbelievable.”

Her boyfriend said he wishes things went differently.

“We want to know what was the reason that they had to use excessive force like that the way they did, why did they fire so many rounds at him,” the boyfriend of Urbano Jr.’s daughter said.

A woman who was in the passenger’s seat during the shooting was also injured. According to the family, she has been released from the hospital.

Urbano Jr.’s daughter said she watched the video that was released on social media of the deputy shooting her father. She said she plans to contact an attorney.

