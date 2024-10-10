Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Caught on camera: Witness video shows moments a Bexar County deputy shot, killed a man on West Side

Daughter of the man shot by BCSO after high-speed chase plans to retain an attorney

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, BCSO, SAPD, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A newly obtained video from a KSAT viewer shows the moments when a Bexar County deputy fatally shot a man following a high-speed chase on the West Side.

The man’s family identified him as 43-year-old Roman Urbano Jr.

Urbano Jr.’s daughter, who requested to remain anonymous, is seeking justice for her father.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Javier Salazar said Tuesday that Urbano Jr. was a “fleeing felon” and a “known wanted fugitive.”

“(He’s a) documented gang member who had several outstanding warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle as well as some weapons-related charges,” Salazar said.

Urbano Jr.’s daughter said her father was a good person, and that he served time in prison, but she didn’t know about any gang affiliation.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It was just unbelievable.”

Her boyfriend said he wishes things went differently.

“We want to know what was the reason that they had to use excessive force like that the way they did, why did they fire so many rounds at him,” the boyfriend of Urbano Jr.’s daughter said.

A woman who was in the passenger’s seat during the shooting was also injured. According to the family, she has been released from the hospital.

Urbano Jr.’s daughter said she watched the video that was released on social media of the deputy shooting her father. She said she plans to contact an attorney.

Also read:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Ricardo Moreno headshot

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT. Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news. When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.

email

Recommended Videos