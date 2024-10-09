Witness video shows moment suspected gang member allegedly shot, killed by BCSO deputy after chase on West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A new video from a KSAT viewer shows the moment when a suspected gang member was shot and killed by a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy following a chase on the West Side.

The man killed was identified by his family as 43-year-old Roman Urbano Jr.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a media briefing that the San Antonio Police Department Street Crime Unit called BCSO for help after monitoring a suspect on Tuesday.

BCSO attempted to pull over Urbano on Castroville Road, near State Highway 151 and South Acme Road, but he refused to stop, Salazar said.

The sheriff said the chase lasted several miles and ultimately ended at the intersection of Historic Old Highway 90 West and Highway 151.

According to Salazar, he believes the man was ramming his vehicle into BCSO squad cars throughout the chase.

In the witness video, the suspect turns around at the intersection of Old Highway 90 and Highway 151. The video shows several deputies and police officers cornering the suspect while standing outside their patrol vehicles.

The video appears to show Urbano reversing and veering to the left in an attempt to flee. Several gunshots can then be heard in the video as Urbano drives off but later crashes.

Urbano died at the scene. Salazar said he is believed to be a member of the San Antonio-based Tango Orejon gang.

According to BCSO, a woman was also inside the vehicle. She was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy who shot the man will be placed on administrative leave as part of BCSO’s protocol.

