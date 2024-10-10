Man cut across face at VIA bus stop in downtown, police say

Man cut across his face at a VIA bus stop downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found unconscious on the ground, cut across his face, near a VIA Metropolitan Transit stop downtown, according to San Antonio police.

VIA police and SAPD found the man in the 700 block of San Pedro Ave. around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the man had been cut from temple to chin and had lost a lot of blood.

When the man woke up, he was uncooperative with police and needed to be sedated, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified.

Police do not have information on a suspect or any witnesses.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.