USAA employees participate in pre-dawn military exercises

Over 400 employees took part in the exercises at USAA’s Northwest Side headquarters

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Tags: USAA, Military, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Over 400 USAA employees were put through the morning paces, participating in the longstanding Zero Day PT exercise.

Early Friday morning, before the sun rose, the employees participated in the company tradition.

The event simulates the first day of military basic training and allows employees to experience what USAA’s military members undergo before service, according to a USAA news release.

A group of employees began the tradition 16 years ago. Now, it has been held 34 times at multiple USAA locations, with over 6,000 participants.

Employees underwent pre-safety and training meetings before Friday morning, where they were joined by USAA employees who previously served in the military and active-duty volunteers.

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.

