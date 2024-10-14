SAPD arrests suspect accused of hitting off-duty BSCO deputy with car

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect accused of hitting an off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy with his car earlier this month.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office had been seeking tips from the public to find the suspect, 27-year-old Adrian David Arellano, who is accused of striking the deputy and fleeing from law enforcement.

On Monday morning, San Antonio police said they set up a perimeter around an apartment complex off West Rampart when the suspect drove away with two other people.

Officers were able to stop the car at the corner of San Pedro Avenue and Thames Drive at 3:30 a.m. and apprehended Arellano and the two others. The two were later released, while Arellano was taken to the Bexar County Jail.

On Oct. 3, around 8 a.m., an off-duty BCSO deputy was directing traffic outside St. Matthew Catholic School when dashcam video showed him clinging to the top of a car while the suspect continued to drive. The collision caused the deputy to fall onto the vehicle, where he held on as Arellano continued to drive, deputies said.

Arellano eventually stopped the vehicle, but the deputy fell off and suffered a broken foot and head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said a bystander in another vehicle witnessed the incident and decided to drive in front of Arellano to prevent him from moving forward.