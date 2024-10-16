USAA expands partnership with UTSA Athletics as official military appreciation partner

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced Wednesday that USAA has been named the official military appreciation partner for its athletics program.

A new “Points for Patriots” program will benefit both athletics and veterans on campus.

The program will generate an annual donation to support UTSA’s Center for Service-Connected Students. The donation will be based on the total number of points scored by each UTSA athletic team across all sports, the release said.

“We are grateful for USAA’s continued support of UTSA Athletics,” said UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos. “Recognizing currently serving service members and veterans is a top priority for us as San Antonio’s nationally recognized Division I athletics program here in Military City, USA. We look forward to this expanded partnership that supports both our nearly 400 student-athletes and the countless military families within our community.”

USAA will sponsor every “Salute to Armed Forces” home game across all of UTSA’s sports, a news release said.

Throughout the respective sports seasons, special enhanced experiences are planned to recognize retired and active-duty military families.

“We are honored to deepen our relationship with UTSA Athletics as the Official Military Appreciation Partner of the Roadrunners,” said USAA Assistant Vice President of Brand Management Jen Escobar.