SAPD searching for missing 51-year-old man with intellectual disability

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man with an intellectual disability last seen on the North Side.

Raymundo Torres, 51, was last seen in the 1400 block of Cedar Mill on Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to police.

He was wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, navy blue jean shorts, white socks, and black shoes. Police said he had an amputated right leg, and he was using a three-wheeled scooter.

Torres is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 210-207-7660.