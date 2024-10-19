Woman struck in head, killed on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after being hit in the head while getting out of her vehicle, San Antonio police said.

Officers received a disturbance call around 8 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Prestwick Boulevard.

Authorities said a woman in her 30s was getting out of her vehicle when an unknown number of people approached her and hit her in the head.

The woman suffered apparent blunt force trauma to her head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor later told police they heard an altercation near the victim’s vehicle.

The neighbor heard yelling outside their home. The neighbor then began firing at the vehicle without knowing what was going on, officers said.

It is unclear how many people attacked the woman before fleeing the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.