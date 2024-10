A 46-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the 2900 block of South Laredo Street around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while sitting on a curb, according to San Antonio police.

The 46-year-old victim was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the 2900 block of South Laredo Street around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

Police said the driver did not stop to help the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A description of the suspected vehicle is unknown.

According to police, when found, the driver is expected to be charged with collision causing serious bodily injury.