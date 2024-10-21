Some baby walkers linked to injuries, deaths, Consumer Reports says

SAN ANTONIO – Consumer Reports is issuing an important warning about safety around baby walkers.

They’re marketed as a way to help infants move around, but baby walkers have been linked to thousands of injuries and even deaths.

Consumer Reports explains why they are so dangerous and what parents can do to protect their children.

For years, baby walkers have been a popular choice for parents looking to help their little ones move and explore. But many parents don’t know that over just one four-year period, sit-in baby walkers were linked to an average of 3,000 injuries per year and eight deaths.

The most common injuries were from babies falling out of their walkers or down the stairs, causing injuries to their heads and faces, contusions, abrasions and internal organ injuries. That’s why Canada banned them twenty years ago. The American Academy of Pediatrics says baby walkers should never be used.

Parents don’t realize how fast babies can move in baby walkers. They can travel multiple feet per second. And there are risks besides falling down stairs, like increased access to stoves or pools.

Despite repeated recalls, updated safety standards and expert warnings, baby walkers continue to be sold in the U.S.

Hispanic consumers are almost twice as likely as non-Hispanic consumers to have purchased a baby walker in the last six months.

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, an industry trade group, responded to Consumer Reports in a statement, saying in part, “Baby walkers on the market in the U.S. today include a number of design improvements and safety features that have made them, like all baby products, safer than at any other time.”

But many safety advocates, including Consumer Reports, say the risk of injury or even death is too great. It’s time for the U.S. to follow Canada’s lead and ban all baby walkers.

Another reason to avoid baby walkers is that studies show that children who use them extensively may not get enough practice standing up on their own, which could actually make it harder for them to walk independently.