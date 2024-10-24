‘It was frightening’: Mother demands justice after pit bull attacks daughter

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull in her driveway, and her mother is urging for more action to be taken.

The pit bull bit the teen on her leg and left her “traumatized,” according to her mother, Jeanette Guerrero.

The mother said she was at work at the time of the incident. Guerrero said she watches her daughter exit the house and onto the bus daily through their home security camera.

“I’m at work, and I’m freaking out because I see this dog coming at her, and I’m like, ‘What do I do?’” Guerrero said. “As soon as she walked off, he came running at her. It was frightening.”

Guerrero said she left work to pick up her daughter and called the police and the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services.

The mother said the police department asked the owner’s dog if he had his shots, but the owners said they were unsure.

Guerrero took her daughter to an urgent care clinic where a physician prescribed antibiotics for the bite.

“Every time she leaves (the house) now in the morning, she’s kind of, like, making sure the dog isn’t there,” Guerrero said. “So, it’s going to stick with her for a while.”

According to ACS’ bite investigation, the pit bull is now in quarantine for at least 10 days, but Guerrero said more needs to be done.

“He (the dog) comes back Sunday,” Guerrero said. “It’s not safe, and from what I was told, they called on that dog multiple times.”

Guerrero said the pit bull’s attack was his first, and the owners have criminal citations.

“I don’t want him back,” Guerrero said. “I don’t trust him there at all.”

Dog attacks are a problem KSAT has reported on several times over recent weeks.

ACS sent KSAT the following statement.

“A large portion of bite cases that occur in San Antonio annually involve owned animals, many of whom are illegally roaming off their property. Responsible pet ownership is mandated in the City of San Antonio’s Chapter 5 animal ordinance. The laws can be found at www.saacs.info/AnimalLaws. Dangerous and Aggressive dog laws and resources are at: www.saacs.info/doglaws. Educational videos on the Dangerous and Aggressive laws can be found at: saacs.info/doglawvideos.”

KSAT has requested more information regarding the pit bull’s history.

