Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Show us your pets in cute, scary Halloween costumes

Photos sent to us could be shared on-air or online

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: KSATKids, Halloween, Local, Trending, Entertainment, KSAT Connect, Pets
Cute pet dog puppy standing on a pumpkin in autumn. (E.Boros, Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Howl-oween!

We hope your furry friend is a fan of Halloween because the spooky day is getting near.

Recommended Videos

We want to see your pets in spooky costumes, whether it’s a classic ghost or spooky vampire costume.

Sharing your photos and pictures could be shared on-air or online!

Here’s a few KSAT Connect photos viewers have uploaded:

Texas Princess- Ready to go Trick or Treating 👑🐶🤭👍🏼
woodies_pics

Texas Princess- Ready to go Trick or Treating 👑🐶🤭👍🏼

0
San Antonio
Teddy ready for tricks or treats!
Galliprant

Teddy ready for tricks or treats!

0
San Antonio

Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:

  • The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website.
  • On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.
  • After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
  • Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos