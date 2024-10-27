Teens accused of shootings in Spring Branch on consecutive days, sheriff’s office says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A pair of teenagers are facing charges in connection with two shootings on back-to-back days, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Mason Alexander, 18, and an unidentified 14-year-old were arrested on Thursday, deputies said. They were both charged with aggravated assault discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Recommended Videos

Deputies responded to a shooting around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 1700 block of Western Skies Drive in Spring Branch, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said someone stopped a vehicle near a house, and another person inside the car began shooting toward the property. One person who was outside suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, deputies said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said Alexander, the other teenager, and the vehicle were involved in another shooting the day prior on Oct. 12.

The sheriff’s office said physical evidence also tied Alexander and the other teenager to the shootings.

Alexander was booked into the Comal County Jail, and the second teenager was processed into a juvenile detention facility, deputies said.