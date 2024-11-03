Dog bite on Halloween night sends child to hospital, SAPD says

Animal Care Services took away the dog on Saturday, a couple of days after the incident.

SAN ANTONIO – A night that was supposed to be full of fun tricks and lots of treats ended with an unexpected scare.

A dog bit a child, leaving behind minor injuries, including a puncture, and the child was taken to a hospital, according to San Antonio police.

KSAT has reported on several dog bites over recent weeks.

Information about the dog bite was posted on Nextdoor, and it sparked chaos in the Northeast Side neighborhood. Animal Care Services took away the dog on Saturday, a couple of days after the incident.

The owner of the dog taken away said she was home when the incident happened but that she didn’t have anything else to say.

According to SAPD, the dog bit a child who was trick or treating near Judson Road on Halloween night. The child suffered a minor puncture to the skin and was transported to a hospital by emergency services, police said.

“It’s terrible what happened,” a neighbor named Danielle said.

As KSAT reporter Zaria Oates was talking to neighbors about the incident, the dog’s owner came home.

Oates asked if she would be willing to share what happened from her perspective; she said, “Not with ma’am. I’ll share with the police when he gets here.”

Eventually, ACS arrived, and after an explanation from the owner’s perspective of what had happened, they took the dog away.

SAPD said no one was arrested or charged at the time and that ACS is now handling the case.

Information about this bite was initially posted on Nextdoor, but that post wasn’t completely accurate. The post requested information about a specific home on Independence Avenue, but that’s not where the dog involved in the incident lives.

“Whoever posted the post had posted it that was the first duplex before you hit Judson Road, which it’s clearly not the first duplex,” Danielle said.

Sometime after the dog bite, a large brick was thrown through a family’s car window.

“It is a big deal,” Danielle said. “But if you’re going to go further with it, make sure you have 100% correct information before you do that. Because if you don’t, stuff like this happens to people that are innocent.”

ACS could not provide an update on this incident on Saturday, but the dog was taken away from its owner amid an investigation.